BRIEF-Arthur Cohen reports stake of 28.1 pct in Corindus Vascular Robotics as on Feb 28 - SEC Filing

March 8 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc

* Arthur Cohen reports stake of 28.1 percent in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2n5l6h2] Further company coverage:
