BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Ace IRM Insurance Broking Group in Australia

Feb 28 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Arthur j gallagher & co says terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Arthur j. Gallagher & co. Acquires ace irm insurance broking group in australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
