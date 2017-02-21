版本:
BRIEF-ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO ACQUIRES KELLY FINANCIAL INC

Feb 21 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO ACQUIRES KELLY FINANCIAL INC

* TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
