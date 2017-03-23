版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 01:04 BJT

BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co buys Farallone Pacific Insurance Services

March 23 Arthur J Gallagher & Co:

* Arthur j. Gallagher & co. Acquires farallone pacific insurance services, llc

* Arthur j gallagher & co says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐