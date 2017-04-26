版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per shr

April 26 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
