BRIEF-Artis REIT Q1 revenue C$139.5 million

* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
* Artis releases first quarter results: continued capital recycling; strengthened balance sheet metrics
* Qtrly revenue $139.5 million versus $139.1 million
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.36
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.27
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement