公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

Feb 22 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

* ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* HAS AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 5.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S CLASS A COMMON STOCK IN AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
