BRIEF-Artisan Partners Asset Management says CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $6.1 mln

April 17 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc -

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - CEO Eric R. Colson's total compensation for 2016 was $6.1 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2paSKX4) Further company coverage:
