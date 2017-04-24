版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 07:20 BJT

BRIEF-Artisan Partners launches Thematic Fund

April 24 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

* Artisan partners launches Thematic Fund

* Fund is managed by Christopher Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
