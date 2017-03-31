版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Art's Way Manufacturing reports Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

March 31 Art's Way Manufacturing Co Inc

* Art's Way Manufacturing announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Art's Way Manufacturing Co Inc - consolidated corporate sales of continuing operations for three month period ended February 28, 2017 was $4.4 million versus $5.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
