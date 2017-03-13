版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 23:00 BJT

BRIEF-Aryzta Chairman McGann says he wouldn't consider taking on a more executive role - conf call

March 13 Aryzta AG:

* I wouldn't consider taking on a more executive role - Aryzta Chairman McGann- conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐