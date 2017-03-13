BRIEF-Aryzta H1 underlying net profit down 22.4 pct at 109.4 million euros

March 13 Aryzta AG

* Owen Killian, CEO; Patrick Mceniff, CFO/COO and John Yamin, CEO Americas, will each depart Aryzta on March 31, 2017

* Has appointed an interim cfo, david wilkinson, with immediate effect

* H1 EBITA declined by 31.3 pct to 158.5 million euros ($169.58 million)

* H1 underlying net profit decreased 22.4 pct to 109.4 million euros

* H1 revenue decrease of 2.8 pct to 1,906 million euros; 1.6 pct underlying decline