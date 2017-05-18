版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五 00:13 BJT

BRIEF-Aryzta says appoints Kevin Toland as CEO

May 18 ARYZTA AG:

* ARYZTA AG APPOINTS KEVIN TOLAND AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* TOLAND JOINS ARYZTA FROM DAA PLC WHICH OPERATES DUBLIN AND CORK AIRPORTS, ARI (A GLOBAL RETAILER IN TRAVEL RETAIL) AND DAA INTERNATIONAL WHERE HE HAS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE SINCE 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐