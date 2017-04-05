版本:
2017年 4月 6日

BRIEF-ASA board chairman Thorsen bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom at NOK 20.2 a share

April 5 Solon Eiendom Asa

* ASA chairman of board Simen Thorsen has today bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at NOK 20.222 per share

* Following transaction Simen Thorsen through Hortulan AS holds 12.3 million shares, equalling 25.24% of total share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
