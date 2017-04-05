BRIEF-ASA board chairman Thorsen bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom at NOK 20.2 a share

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Solon Eiendom Asa
* ASA chairman of board Simen Thorsen has today bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at NOK 20.222 per share
* Following transaction Simen Thorsen through Hortulan AS holds 12.3 million shares, equalling 25.24% of total share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year