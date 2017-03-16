BRIEF-Asanko Gold qtrly loss per share $0.04

March 16 Asanko Gold Inc:

* Asanko Gold reports Q4 and 2016 full year results

* Asanko Gold Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Asanko Gold Inc qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Asanko Gold Inc says quarterly production of 57,178 ounces, exceeding guidance, at AISC of $893/oz

* Asanko Gold -company forecasts gold production for 2017 of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces at AISC of US$880 - US$920 per ounce