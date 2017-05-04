BRIEF-Asanko Gold reports Q1 2017 results

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Asanko Gold Inc:
* Asanko Gold reports Q1 2017 results
* Qtrly gold production of 58,187 ounces in line with 2017 production guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces
* Qtrly gold sales of 57,812 ounces, generating $69.3 million in gross gold revenue at an average realized price of $1,199/oz
* Qtrly earned net income $0.04/share
* Asanko Gold Inc - company re-iterates its 2017 guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces at aisc of us$880 - us$920 per ounce
* Asanko Gold Inc - company expects to end year with available liquidity of between $49 million and $62 million after 2017 capital program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.