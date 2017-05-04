BRIEF-Asanko Gold reports Q1 2017 results

May 4 Asanko Gold Inc:

* Asanko Gold reports Q1 2017 results

* Qtrly gold production of 58,187 ounces in line with 2017 production guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces

* Qtrly gold sales of 57,812 ounces, generating $69.3 million in gross gold revenue at an average realized price of $1,199/oz

* Qtrly earned net income $0.04/share

* Asanko Gold Inc - company re-iterates its 2017 guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces at aisc of us$880 - us$920 per ounce

* Asanko Gold Inc - company expects to end year with available liquidity of between $49 million and $62 million after 2017 capital program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: