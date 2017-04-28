BRIEF-ASB Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.50

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Asb Bancorp Inc
* Asb bancorp, inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share $0.49 excluding items
* Asb bancorp - net interest income increased 4.7% to $6.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 from $5.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei