BRIEF-ASB Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.50

April 28 Asb Bancorp Inc

* Asb bancorp, inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49 excluding items

* Asb bancorp - net interest income increased 4.7% to $6.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 from $5.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016