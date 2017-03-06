BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group reports Q2 loss per share of $0.18

March 6 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Reaffirms full year non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.37 - $0.42
* Reports second quarter GAAP EPS loss of $0.18, comparable
sales down 4 pct; second quarter non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.07;
reaffirms full year non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.37 - $0.42
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Q2 sales $1.748 billion versus $1.842 billion
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.12
excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42
excluding items
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: