版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-Ascendant nominates Guillermo Kaelin to stand for election to board

May 16 Ascendant Resources Inc

* Ascendant announces nomination of guillermo kaelin to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
