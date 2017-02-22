版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 01:38 BJT

BRIEF-ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

Feb 22 Ascendant Resources Inc:

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* TO SELL 20.5 MILLION UNITS OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $0.85 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
