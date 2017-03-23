版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Ascendant Resources says for first 3 weeks of March, mined and milled 1,745 tonnes per day at El Mochito mine

March 23 Ascendant Resources Inc:

* For first three weeks of March, mined and milled ore tonnes have averaged 1,745 tonnes per day at el mochito mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
