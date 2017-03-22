版本:
BRIEF-Ascendis Pharma files to say may offer, sell up to $400 million ordinary shares from time to time in one or more offerings

March 22 Ascendis Pharma A/S

* Ascendis Pharma A/S - files to say may offer, sell up to $400 million in aggregate of our ordinary shares (or adss representing such shares) from time to time in one or more offerings Source text: (bit.ly/2nDinPi) Further company coverage:
