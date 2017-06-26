版本:
2017年 6月 27日

BRIEF-Ascendis Pharma says initiated regulatory submissions in Australia for entry into human clinical study with transcon parathyroid hormone

June 26 Ascendis Pharma A/S

* Ascendis Pharma - initiated regulatory submissions in australia to enable co's entry into its first human clinical study with transcon parathyroid hormone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
