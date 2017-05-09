版本:
BRIEF-Ascent Capital reports qtrly revenue $141.2 million

May 9 Ascent Capital Group Inc

* Ascent Capital Group announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly revenue $141.2 million

* Ascent Capital Group Inc qtrly basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $1.56 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
