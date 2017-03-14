版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Ascent Global announces new vice president of strategic accounts for Marisol International

March 14 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Ascent global logistics announces new vice president of strategic accounts for marisol international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
