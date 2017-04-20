BRIEF-Ascom says Erasmus MC buys Ascom Myco 2 smartphones and Ascom Unite software

April 20 Ascom Holding AG:

* Erasmus MC buys Ascom Myco 2 smartphones and Ascom Unite software

Erasmus MC in Rotterdam, the largest university medical center of the Netherlands, awarded Ascom with an order that includes 1,000 Ascom Myco 2 smartphones and the deployment of Ascom Unite