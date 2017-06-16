版本:
BRIEF-Ascot Resources raises $8.45 mln through exercise of warrants

June 16 Ascot Resources Ltd-

* Ascot Resources raises $8.45 million through the exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
