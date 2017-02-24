版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln

Feb 24 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
