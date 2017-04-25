版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-ASG Technologies Group receives strategic investment from Elliott Management

April 25 Elliott Management:

* ASG Technologies Group Inc receives strategic investment from Elliott Management

* Elliott Management says Elliott intends to invest additional capital in ASG Technologies going forward to support its ongoing organic growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
