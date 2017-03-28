BRIEF-Ashford announces update on proposed Remington transaction

March 28 Ashford Inc:
* Ashford announces update on proposed Remington transaction
* Ashford inc says has decided to cease its efforts in
completing proposed transaction as originally contemplated with
Remington Holdings, LP
* Ashford - has begun process of evaluating purchase of just
Remington's project management business, which would not require
a private letter ruling
* Ashford Inc says has been unsuccessful in receiving an
acceptable private letter ruling from internal revenue service
* Ashford Inc- has formed a special committee of its board
to evaluate a possible transaction
