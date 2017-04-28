BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime names CEO Richard Stockton as president

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc-
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, 2017, Douglas A. Kessler resigned from his position as president of company
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, board appointed Sarah Zubiate Darrouzet to board
* Ashford Hospitality Prime- also on april 27, board appointed Richard J. Stockton as president of co in addition to his current role as CEO of co
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock