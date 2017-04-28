版本:
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime names CEO Richard Stockton as president

April 28 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc-

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, 2017, Douglas A. Kessler resigned from his position as president of company

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, board appointed Sarah Zubiate Darrouzet to board

* Ashford Hospitality Prime- also on april 27, board appointed Richard J. Stockton as president of co in addition to his current role as CEO of co Source text: (bit.ly/2oQLfjA) Further company coverage:
