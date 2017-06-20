版本:
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports further progress on non-core hotels strategy

June 20 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy

* Ashford Hospitality Prime -entered agreement with marriott to convert its courtyard Philadelphia downtown hotel to an autograph collection property

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - company has begun marketing for sale its marriott plano legacy hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
