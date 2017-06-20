BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports further progress on non-core hotels strategy

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Ashford Hospitality Prime -entered agreement with marriott to convert its courtyard Philadelphia downtown hotel to an autograph collection property
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - company has begun marketing for sale its marriott plano legacy hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.