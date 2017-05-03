BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
* Ashford Hospitality Trust - withdrawing preliminary proxy statement and proposed slate of seven independent directors for election to Felcor's board
* Ashford Hospitality- determined there is no cost-effective, actionable path forward toward agreement,withdrawn its non-binding proposal for Felcor
* Ashford Hospitality Trust - "Ashford Trust continues to believe that its offer would have been more attractive to shareholders than RLJ offer"
* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc - company plans to liquidate its investment in Felcor stock over time
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.