2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.16

Feb 23 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc-

* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.16

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2mqw7bP) Further company coverage:
