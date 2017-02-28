版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 08:54 BJT

BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust

Feb 27 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's misleading comments about value creating proposal

* Ashford Hospitality Trust-believe there are both immediate and longer term strategic and financial benefits from combination with Felcor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
