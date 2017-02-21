版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Ashford Inc says Douglas Kessler to serve as CEO of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

Feb 21 Ashford Inc

* Ashford Inc - Douglas Kessler will be employed by Ashford LLC to serve as chief executive officer of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. Source text: (bit.ly/2lHTRLT) Further company coverage:
