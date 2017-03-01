版本:
2017年 3月 2日

BRIEF-Ashford Prime announces public offerings of preferred and common stock

March 1 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* Ashford Prime announces concurrent public offerings of 1,150,000 shares of convertible preferred stock and 5,750,000 shares of common stock

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says dividends on preferred stock will accrue at a rate of 5.50pct on liquidation preference of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
