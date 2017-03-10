BRIEF-Ashford Prime to acquire Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa for $145.5 mln

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
March 10 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Ashford hospitality prime inc - deal for $145.5 million
* Ashford prime announces agreement to acquire award-winning park hyatt beaver creek resort & spa for $145.5 million
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing