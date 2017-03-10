版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Ashford Prime to acquire Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa for $145.5 mln

March 10 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Ashford hospitality prime inc - deal for $145.5 million

* Ashford prime announces agreement to acquire award-winning park hyatt beaver creek resort & spa for $145.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
