BRIEF-ASHFORD REPORTS Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.69

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Ashford Inc
* ASHFORD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS
* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.69
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36
* Q4 REVENUE $19.5 MILLION
* AT END OF Q4 2016, COMPANY HAD APPROXIMATELY $6.4 BILLION OF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
* COMPANY IS WAITING ON A PRIVATE LETTER RULING FROM U.S. INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE REGARDING COMBINATION WITH REMINGTON HOLDINGS LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.