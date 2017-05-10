版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Ashford Trust plans to spend approximately $20 mln to renovate Renaissance Nashville facility

May 10 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Ashford Trust announces redevelopment and acquisition of fee interest in conference facility at Renaissance Nashville

* Says plans to spend approximately $20 million to renovate new meeting space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐