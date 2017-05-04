BRIEF-Ashish Masih to become president, CEO of Encore Capital Group

May 4 Encore Capital Group Inc:

* Encore Capital Group - president and chief executive officer Ken Vecchione will be leaving company to become president of Western Alliance Bancorporation

* Encore Capital Group Inc - Vecchione will remain in his role at Encore until 2017 annual stockholders meeting on June 15, 2017

* Ashish Masih to become president and CEO of Encore Capital Group