公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日

BRIEF-Ashland Global Holdings announces consolidation of executive roles

Feb 21 Ashland Global Holdings Inc:

* Ashland global holdings inc - announced a consolidation of executive roles - sec filing

* Ashland global holdings inc - under consolidation, two executive positions have been eliminated in order to improve execution of strategic priorities

* Ashland global holdings - roles of luis fernandez-moreno, svp and president, chemicals group, greg elliott, vp, chief human resources have been consolidated Source text (bit.ly/2m3Z5SD) Further company coverage:
