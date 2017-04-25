BRIEF-Ashland Global reports Q2 EPS of $1.42 from continuing operations

April 25 Ashland Global Holdings Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.71 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.42 from continuing operations
* Sees Q3 adjusted ebitda for Ashland Specialty Ingredients
to be $123-$133 million, versus $128 million last year
* Qtrly sales $1,320 million versus $1,247 million - SEC
filing
* For Q3, ASI sales are expected to be in range of $535-$565
million
* Ashland anticipates closing Pharmachem acquisition in June
quarter
* With addition of Pharmachem's related income, now expect
ASI's adjusted ebitda for fiscal 2017 to be in range of
$485-$500 million
