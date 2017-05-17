BRIEF-Ashland Global's board declares cash dividend of 22.5 cents

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Ashland Global Holdings Inc
* Ashland Global Holdings says board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22.5 cents per share on company's common stock - SEC filing
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - quarterly cash dividend represents a reduction from previous quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - reduction in dividend was as a result of recently completed separation of Valvoline Inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rsfTSF) Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.