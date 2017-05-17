版本:
BRIEF-Ashland Global's board declares cash dividend of 22.5 cents

May 17 Ashland Global Holdings Inc

* Ashland Global Holdings says board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22.5 cents per share on company's common stock - SEC filing

* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - quarterly cash dividend represents a reduction from previous quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share

* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - reduction in dividend was as a result of recently completed separation of Valvoline Inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rsfTSF) Further company coverage:
