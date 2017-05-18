BRIEF-Ashland LLC unit of Ashland Global Holdings entered into credit agreement with lenders

May 18 Ashland Global Holdings Inc

* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Ashland LLC entered into a credit agreement with lenders

* Ashland Global Holdings - Credit agreement provides for $250 million three-year term loan a facility, $250 million five-year term loan A facility

* Ashland Global Holdings - Credit agreement provides for a $680 million five-year revolving credit facility

* Ashland Global Holdings - Expects to increase aggregate commitments under revolving facility from $680 million to $800 million

* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Proceeds of borrowings under TLA facilities were used on closing date solely to finance acquisition of shares of Pharmachem Laboratories, Source text (bit.ly/2qWksrv) Further company coverage: