BRIEF-Ashland LLC unit of Ashland Global Holdings entered into credit agreement with lenders

May 18 Ashland Global Holdings Inc
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Ashland LLC entered into a
credit agreement with lenders
* Ashland Global Holdings - Credit agreement provides for
$250 million three-year term loan a facility, $250 million
five-year term loan A facility
* Ashland Global Holdings - Credit agreement provides for a
$680 million five-year revolving credit facility
* Ashland Global Holdings - Expects to increase aggregate
commitments under revolving facility from $680 million to $800
million
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Proceeds of borrowings under
TLA facilities were used on closing date solely to finance
acquisition of shares of Pharmachem Laboratories,
