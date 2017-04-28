版本:
BRIEF-ASML files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon

April 28 ASML Holding NV:

* Files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon

* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss

* Additional suits will be brought in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
