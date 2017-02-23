版本:
BRIEF-Aspen Aerogels reports Q4 loss per share $0.25

Feb 23 Aspen Aerogels Inc-

* Aspen Aerogels Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal 2016 financial results and recent business developments

* Q4 loss per share $0.25

* Q4 revenue $27.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.78 to $0.91

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $102 million to $112 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.39, revenue view $117.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
