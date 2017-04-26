BRIEF-Aspen Insurance Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $1.36

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd
* Aspen reports results for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - quarterly dividend on ordinary share increased by 9.1%
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share $1.36
* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - gross written premiums of $998.0 million in q1 of 2017, an increase of 2.3% compared with $975.7 million in q1 of 2016
* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - diluted book value per share was $47.89 as at March 31, 2017, up 2.5% from December 31, 2016
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement