BRIEF-Aspen Insurance Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $1.36

April 26 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd

* Aspen reports results for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - quarterly dividend on ordinary share increased by 9.1%

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share $1.36

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - gross written premiums of $998.0 million in q1 of 2017, an increase of 2.3% compared with $975.7 million in q1 of 2016

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - diluted book value per share was $47.89 as at March 31, 2017, up 2.5% from December 31, 2016