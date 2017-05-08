BRIEF-Aspen Insurance says notice of mandatory redemption of its 7.250% perpetual non-cumulative preference shares

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd :
* Notice of mandatory redemption in connection with all of its issued and outstanding 7.250% perpetual non-cumulative preference shares
* Redemption price will be $25 per 7.250% preference share; Redemption is to take place on July 1, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2qSzYAz) Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.