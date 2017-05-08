版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 23:53 BJT

BRIEF-Aspen Insurance says notice of mandatory redemption of its 7.250% perpetual non-cumulative preference shares

May 8 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd :

* Notice of mandatory redemption in connection with all of its issued and outstanding 7.250% perpetual non-cumulative preference shares

* Redemption price will be $25 per 7.250% preference share; Redemption is to take place on July 1, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2qSzYAz) Further company coverage:
