BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare responds to South African Competition Commission investigation announcement

June 13 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Noted announcement by South African Competition Commission
* Announcement that SACC will be investigating co for
suspected abuse of dominance in respect of provision of cancer
medication in South Africa
* Committed to full and constructive engagement with
Competition Commission in this investigation
* Not increased pricing of its products outside of this
regulatory framework
* Clearly demonstrated its commitment to providing quality
medicines affordably over many years; Supply of oncology
products in question is no exception
